‘Federal front’ 2019: K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, floats this idea to dethrone Modi

K Chandrashekhar Rao and Mamata Banerjee after their meeting in Kolkata. (ANI)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee have sounded poll bugle for 2019 General Elections. On Monday, both leaders met in Kolkata and pitched for the third front, or what they called a “federal front” minus the Congress and the BJP.

Rao said he is trying to form a “real” federal front with a collective leadership for the 2019 elections. “It will be a collective leadership, it will be a federal leadership,” Rao told reporters after meeting Banerjee.

The West Bengal CM said expressed hope for the success of the idea of the “federal front”. Talking about the meet, she said, “It is a good beginning. I think politics is a continuous process, whatever we have discussed is aimed towards development of the country.” Banerjee said they will hold more meetings in future.

Clarifying on speculations that the third front of regional parties will be formed for the 2019 General Elections, KCR said, “People are thinking before 2019 there will be another front. Let me clarify that this front will be for people of India. This won’t be a mere alliance of a few political parties, this will be for the people. There is a need for alternate force.”

Will the “federal front” be similar to the “third front” idea attempted by regional parties earlier? No, said KCR. “You are thinking in the routine political model. The agenda we are proposing is different from the routine political model. This will be on people’s agenda,” KCR said this when asked would he accept if Congress decides to give the “federal front” an outside support.

Banerjee said she was ready to work with different parties in the run-up to 2019 elections. “Politics throws at you situations where you have to work with different people. I believe in politics,” she said.

Banerjee and KCR met at the West Bengal secretariat in Kolkata.

Recently, KCR had voiced the need of a third front minus the BJP and Congress as, he said, both parties had failed to bring about a “qualitative change” in the lives of people of the Country.

KCR’s call for a third/federal front had gained immediate traction from among regional leaders like Banerjee.