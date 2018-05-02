Fed up of father’s alcoholism, 17-year-old NEET aspirant kills self; ‘suicide note’ has a message for PM Modi.

A 17 -year-old student on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide near Chennai’s Tirunelveli railway station in an apparent protest. The deceased has blamed his father’s alcoholism for the incident which forced him to take the extreme step to end his life.

The police have recovered the suicide note from the site of the incident wherein the deceased has blamed his father’s alcoholism. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately close all TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) shops.

The boy, identified as Dinesh Nallasivan, further asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in closing the liquor shops. “Let’s see at least now whether the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Indian Prime Minister will close the liquor shops. Else I will come as spirit and eliminate the liquor shops,” his suicide note cited by The Quint read.

Dinesh also urged his father to stop taking alcohol. “Appa (dad).. please stop drinking at least after my death… Since you are still taking alcohol, you please don’t perform final rites to me. Only then my soul will rest in peace.”

The police have sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The further probe regarding the case is underway.

Dinesh was set to appear for the upcoming NEET test on Saturday. His aim was to be a doctor and usually used to refer to himself as ‘Dinesh MBBS,’ reported News 18. He had obtained 466 marks out of 500 in the secondary examination.

The TASMAC is a company owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu. It was established in 1983 by the then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran for wholesale trading of alcohol in the state.

All the political parties have promised to shut the liquor shops in their manifesto during 2016 election. According to News 18, after assuming the power, the then Chief Minister Late J Jayalalitha had ordered the closing of around 500 TASMAC shops while her successor E Palaniswami had ordered another 500 shops to shut down. But still, there are over 4,000 shops that are still running.

These shops are also one of the largest sources of revenue generation of state government. Recently, the Madras High Court had asked the state government to shut down 1,700 liquor shops opened along the expressways across the state. But the state government has approached the Supreme Court for a stay order. The apex court is likely to take up the case in coming weeks.