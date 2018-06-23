Fed up by taunts on dark complexion, Maharashtra woman poisons food at family function killing 5

The poison was reportedly an insecticide which caused 5 deaths. Four amongst the dead were children. (Source: ANI)

The poison was reportedly an insecticide which caused 5 deaths. Four amongst the dead were children. Pragya Survase (28) is a housewife and got married around two years ago. She often faced criticism for being dark skinned and about not knowing how to cook well. Pragya hated the constant mockery and etched a planned to take revenge.

At her relative Subhash Mane’s home in Mahad village, Pragya saw an opportunity and chanced upon it by mixing the deadly insecticide in the food which was served to around 120 guests. Soon after the dinner, all of them complained about the severe stomach ache and started vomiting.

All the relatives were rushed to hospital one after the other. The police in Mahad found out that all the people admitted had eaten at the same event. The food sample was sent for analysis and thus the presence of insecticide was confirmed. The woman now is charged with a case of murder amongst other offences.

The woman was arrested and a case of murder, attempt to murder and other offences was filed against her. “She has confessed to the crime citing marital, family disputes. Further investigations are on,” said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said.