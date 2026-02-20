The Delhi Traffic Police released a traffic alert on Friday, February 20, 2026, in view of the AI Impact Summit 2026. A number of VVIP movements are planned at Bharat Mandapam, the airport, and other key locations in Delhi. The two windows of traffic have been announced, and rules will be imposed to ensure safe and easy travel.

When will the travel restrictions be imposed?

As per the specific traffic arrangements on February 20, 2026, restrictions will be imposed from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM and again from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Travellers have been asked to plan their routes ahead of time and to stay away from impacted corridors if feasible, and to follow the instructions of the duty traffic officers. In order to keep traffic running smoothly, the police have urged drivers to cooperate and maintain lane discipline.

Routes that are likely be affected

A list of routes where movement may be restricted during the above-mentioned time windows has been provided by the advisory. Mother Teresa Crescent, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Janpath, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Windsor Place, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, Sardar Patel Marg, and Subramaniam Bharti Marg are a few among them. Along with Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Parade Road, and Gurugram Road. It also identified Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk), Bhairon Marg, Africa Venue, Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg and R/A Kautilya Marg), and Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path) as areas that were expected to be impacted.

Alternated routes that have been advised

Alternate corridors like Panchsheel Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, San Martin Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg, Barapullah Road, and Ring Road were recommended by the Delhi Traffic Police as ways to avoid traffic. Feroz Shah Road, South Avenue Road, K. Kamraj Marg, Vandemataram Marg, Rafi Marg, NH-48 (Rao Tula Ram Marg), UER-II & NH-48 Service Road, and Old Delhi and Gurugram Road are other recommended possibilities.

Things commuters need to know

According to the police, the warning was sent since the summit will include VVIP travel through strategic areas, and traffic may be curtailed to guarantee safe travel. If driving during the limitation windows, drivers are urged to begin early, steer clear of the designated stretches if possible, and follow the ground signage and traffic officer directions at crossings. Commuters can consult the Delhi Traffic Police website (traffic.delhipolice.gov.in), official social media accounts, or WhatsApp (8750871493) for real-time updates and assistance. The advisory also mentioned the following helpline numbers: 011-25844444 and 1095.