‘Featuring DJ Lockup’: On New Year’s eve, CM Himanta Sarma’s witty message to law-violators, courtesy Assam Police

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today shared a witty post on Twitter to warn the law violators of possible punishment. While every year, many cases of drunk driving and rash driving are reported on New Year’s eve, the post shared by CM Sarma contains a message that police will be on their toes to maintain law and order.

Quoting the Assam Police tweet on his Twitter handle, Sarma said that the message for New Year’s eve is loud and clear.

“This New Year’s Eve, try not to be our guests. Free entry for: Rash Drivers, Drunk Drivers and other eligible violators. Special performance by DJ Lockup. On the menu: CopCake and other Dessert items in our Custard-y. Venue: Your nearest police station,” reads the post which urges people to report violations on the given number.

This message from @assampolice for the New Year’s eve is loud and clear!



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/6luuqntSal — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2021

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal also warned people against mixing drinking and driving while saying that the police will be keeping a close eye on the violators.

The post soon went viral and even Ahmedabad Police shared the warning message on their Twitter handle. “If your New Year’s Eve plans include drink & rash driving, and breaking the night curfew this invitation is for you,” it said.

If your New Year's Eve plans include drink & rash driving, and breaking the night curfew this invitation is for you.#AhmedabadPolice #stayhome #nodrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/oij3iweh1W — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) December 30, 2021

Many states have banned new year’s celebrations amid the raging threat of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. Assam is also under night curfew. The state yesterday reported 101 new cases taking the total COVID-19 case tally to 6,20,573. The state also reported two fresh fatalities pushing the death toll to 6,164. Currently, the state has 780 active COVID-19 cases.