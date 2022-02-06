FE Exclusive: Punjab top priority for AAP and Kejriwal in these elections, says Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh said AAP, which is going it alone in the UP polls and contesting on all 403 seats, has played the role of prime opposition party in the state over the last two years.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the party’s priority in these Assembly elections was Punjab, where the party has emerged as a strong alternative to the ruling Congress.

Reacting to a question on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was missing from party’s poll campaign in UP, Singh told FinancialExpress.com, “I feel that every party has its own priority and I admit that the priority of each and every worker of Aam Aadmi Party right now is Punjab. Kejriwal Ji is focusing more on Punjab and there is nothing wrong in it.”

Singh, however, said that Kejriwal addressed two big rallies in poll-bound UP recently, adding that once polls in Punjab are over, the party convener will be focusing on Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the party vying to make national presence by contesting polls in several states, Singh said that the party had already proved it by winning 40 lakh votes Zila Panchayat elections in UP.

Claiming that his party has given candidates in UP and is fighting on real issues, Singh said that the state carries the blot of voting on the basis of caste and religion and this perception needs to be broken by the people of Uttar Pradesh themselves.

“It is the people of Uttar Pradesh who can break this perception. Is this a medal that people of Uttar Pradesh vote only on the basis of caste and religion? Secondly, if in the name of caste and religion, we elect goons, mafias and thieves to the Parliament and expect them to give us a good government, this is our mistake. People of UP must realise this,” he said.