Faux Pas! Latest cow-gyan from a BJP leader – When dying Humayun called Babur…

Rajasthan BJP chief Madanlal Saini.

In the wake of recent Alwar lynching incident, several BJP motormouths have made news with their controversial remarks. The latest one, however, is a faux pas. On Wednesday, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan lal Saini said Mughal emperor Humayun had instructed Babur not to disrespect cows, women and Brahmins in India. “When Humayun was dying, at that time, he called Babur and told him that if you have to rule in India then keep three things in mind – Cow, Brahmin, and women. They shouldn’t be disrespected in any way, Hindustan doesn’t tolerate this,” Saini can be heard saying in a Times Now video.

It appears the Rajasthan BJP chief mixed up the names of Babur and Humayun while making the statement, which was termed by many TV news presenters as “bizarre”. In fact, Babur is popularly said to have written his will (wasiyat-nama) in which he had told his son Humayun to respect the cow and avoid cow-slaughter to win the hearts of the majority population of the country.

Babur died in 1531, while his son Humayun breathed his last in 1556.

Saini is not the first leader from the BJP to have talked about Babur in the context of cow slaughter. Speaking at a conference on conservation of cow in 2015, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said, “Whatever little information I have about Mughal rulers… I can say that the Mughal rulers were aware of this fact. They understood that by killing cows and giving an open support to cow slaughter they cannot rule for a longer period. Even Babur, in his will, has written, we can’t do two things at one time. Either rule the hearts of people or eat cow’s meat. Only one thing can happen… They cannot be done together.”

RSS leader Indresh Kumar said in Ranchi on Tuesday, “If the practice of eating cow meat is stopped, many such crimes of the ‘Satan’ could be stopped.”

Union minister Giriraj Singh endorsed Kumar, saying he is a “mature” man and that whatever he said must be “after a proper thought”.

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar was quoted as saying by PTI: “…when such incidents happen people from other community should also think about it. They shouldn’t touch cows when they know Hindus get aggressive over it. They shouldn’t kill cows.”