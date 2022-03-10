Fatorda Election Results 2022 Live: Vijay Sardesai of GFP vs Damodar Gajanan Naik of BJP vs Luizinho Faleiro of TMC

Live

Vijay Sardesai vs Luizinho Faleiro vs Damodar Gajanan Naik Fatorda Constituency Election Result 2022: debutant Trinamool Congress has fielded Luizinho Faleiro from the seat.

Vijay Sardesai vs Luizinho Faleiro vs Damodar Gajanan Naik Election Result 2022, Fatorda Vijay Sardesai vs Luizinho Faleiro vs Damodar Gajanan Naik Election Result 2022: Fatorda assembly constituency falls under South Goa. While the seat was bagged by the Congress in 1984, 1989, 1994 and 1999, Damodar Naik of the BJP clinched the seat in 2002 and 2007. However, he lost to Vijay Sardesai in 2012 who contested as an Independent candidate after leaving the Congress. Sardesai later formed his own party – Goa Forward Party. The GFP has entered in alliance with the Congress this election and is contesting on three seats including Fatorda from where Sardesai is again trying his luck aiming to retain the seat. Given that both – Naik and Sardesai had won the seat twice, the contest has become interesting given the GFP’s alliance with the Congress.

On the other hand, the debutant Trinamool Congress has fielded Luizinho Faleiro from the seat. Faleiro, who also served as the chief minister of Goa for two brief durations, had won from the Navelim constituency seven times. He won from the seat in 1979, 1984, 1989, 1994, 1999 and 2003 elections. He again won from the seat in 2017 on Congress ticket and joined the Trinamool Congress last year. He was made National Vice President of Trinamool Congress. On the other hand, the AAP has fielded Sandesh Telekar from the seat.

