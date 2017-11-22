Father, uncle allegedly murder 3 children, dump bodies in Panchkula’s Morni forest

At Sarsa village on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia/Express)

In a heinous crime, a man from Haryana allegedly murdered three children before dumping their bodies in Panchkula’s Morni forest. What makes this crime more shocking and inhuman is the fact that this accused is the uncle of these children and he reportedly killed them at the behest of children’s father! The uncle shot these three kids at point-blank range in a secluded place in the Morni Hills and later, dumped the bodies in the jungle itself. The three children, Sameer, 11, Simran, 8 and Samar, 3, were residents of Sarsa village in Pehowa block of Kurukshetra. It is being reported that the reason behind this act was that children’s father, Sonu Malik, was having an extra-marital affair with a woman from Himachal Pradesh.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the mother of these children, Suman Devi is still unaware of the tragedy that has struck her, and is awaiting the safe return of her three children who went missing from their home on Sunday morning. She has confined herself to one of the rooms of her well-built house at Sarsa village in Pehowa tehsil of Kurukshetra district. Meanwhile, Sonu is in police custody and is being questioned for his suspicious role in the triple murder of the three siblings.

Suman’s brother Gulab Singh said that even though she has an idea that something bad has happened, they decided not to tell her about the murder. He further revealed that they are not allowing any outsider to interact with Suman. Apart from Sonu, the police have also detained his cousin (children’s uncle) Jagdeep.

The incident took place around 10:30 am on Sunday morning when the kids were playing near their house. Jagdeep reportedly trailed them in his Maruti Swift. He coaxed them to come along with him to Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. He then drove them to Morni, where he shot one kid at a time keeping the music in the car at high volume. The bodies were dumped at different places in the jungle.