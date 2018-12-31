Fate of Triple Talaq Bill hangs in balance as Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2nd January

United opposition today stood as a rock in the government's way to push through the crucial bill to penalise the instant oral divorce practiced by some Muslims in India.

Triple Talaq Bill, Rajya Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anand Sharma, latest news on triple talaq billThe government has brought an ordinance in September this year to penalise the practice of Triple Talaq and the bill must be passed within six weeks from the date of the first sitting of Parliament in this winter session otherwise it will expire. (IE)

United opposition today stood as a rock in the government’s way to push through the crucial bill to penalise the instant oral divorce practiced by some Muslims in India. The government has brought an ordinance in September this year to penalise the practice of Triple Talaq and the bill must be passed within six weeks from the date of the first sitting of Parliament in this winter session otherwise it will expire.

Opposition parties are demanding a thorough scrutiny of the bill through a select parliamentary committee which has not been accepted by the government so far. Lok Sabha had passed the bill on 27 December with 245 members supporting it and 11 members voting against it. The Congress and several other parties had staged a walk out in protest.

Odds are stacked against the government in the upper house where the ruling party has 73 members, including 8 nominated members. It is also backed by allies like 6 members of JD(U), 3 members each of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal taking the total number to 85. The total members supporting the bill is reported to be 96. Rajya Sabha has 245 members and one place is vacant. The government needs support of at least 123 members to see it through in the house which at present has 244 members.

Today morning, Derek O’ Brien, chief whip of Trinmool Congress, moved a motion demanding that the bill be sent to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha, which was also supported by 12 members of his party. Congress member T Subbarami Reddy had already moved a statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, making it clear that it will not be easy for the NDA floor managers to push through the bill.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is steering the bill in the Parliament, appealed to the opposition parties to support the bill. “Instant Triple Talaqs are taking place despite them being declared illegal by the Supreme Court. One such case has been reported yesterday itself,” said the law minister.

Vijay Goel, minister of state in the ministry of parliamentary affairs, accused the Congress party of creating hurdles and doing politics over the bill. “The Congress and other parties are only playing politics on this issue which is very important for ensuring the rights of married Muslim women,” said Mr. Goel in the Rajya Sabha.

Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, rejected the ruling party’s allegation that the Congress was doing politics over the bill. BJP leaders have accused Congress of doing the appeasement for vote bank politics.

“We are not doing politics, it is the government that is doing politics over the bill,” said Anand Sharma. Mr. Sharma said the bill cannot be passed without the scrutiny by the Parliament.

