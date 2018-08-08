Fate! Engineer-turned-militant killed in encounter gets job interview call from Jammu and Kashmir Police

Malik, a B.Tech, had appeared for the written examination in June this year. He was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Drusoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on August 3, barely 48 hours after he joined the militant ranks. (Representational Image)

An engineering graduate-turned-militant has been short-listed for recruitment as sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police, four days after he was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district. Jammu and Kashmir Police yesterday released the short-list of 2,060 candidates and at the serial number 1913 is Khurshid Ahmad Malik, a resident of Arabal villager of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. They have been called for interview for recruitment to the post of sub-inspector (executive wing).

Malik, a B.Tech, had appeared for the written examination in June this year. He was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Drusoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on August 3, barely 48 hours after he joined the militant ranks. He completed his B.Tech recently from Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra district of Jammu region and had also cleared GATE.

Malik, who had been preparing for the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) examination, had left his home to apply for the Combined Competitive Examinations and had gone missing, according to family sources. He was killed 48 hours after he went missing even as his family had made passionate appeals first asking him to return and then pleading him to surrender after they came to know he was trapped by the forces in Sopore.

Malik and Riyaz Ahmed Dar, a resident of Naseer Abad Chinkipora Sopore — affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit — were killed in the encounter. An Army jawan, Sawar Vijay Kumar, was also killed in the gunbattle.