Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella allegedly died by suicide at her boutique studio in the posh Banjara Hills here reportedly due to depression. The 36-year-old woman was found motionless in the washroom by her family members on Saturday afternoon, police said on Sunday.

In a purported suicide note, she stated that no one is responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed and that she did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore, they said adding she was unmarried. The well-known designer, who ran her own boutique named ‘Prathyusha Garimella’, also worked as a fashion designer for Tollywood and Bollywood personalities.

According to police, the fashion designer is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemical. The chemical has been sent for forensic examination. It is suspected to be carbon monoxide, but a report is still awaited. On June 10 the victim is said to have left the residence after informing her family members that she was going to stay at one of her friend’s place and would return on Saturday.

However, when Prathyusha’s father tried to contact her over phone on Saturday morning, there was no response. At around noon on Saturday, the victim’s father received a call from the watchman of the boutique stating she was not responding to the door bell, the complaint said.

Her father rushed to the boutique and found that the door was locked from inside. He then got it forcefully opened and found his daughter dead with a suicide note in her hand. A police team visited the scene and conducted inquiry.

In a tweet, Telugu film star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela said, ” My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon – Upset/ Pissed / Sad. She had the best of everything, career, friends & family – yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace”