Farrukhabad: 20 children held hostage by murder accused

Twenty children are being held hostage at a house in a village here by a man who had invited them for a birthday party, police said on Thursday.

Subhash Batham, who is a murder accused, has fired from inside the house, they said. Commandos are being rushed to the spot, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said.

“Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village,” Additional Director General of Police P V Rama Shastri said. The DGP said, “We are ensuring their safe rescue and if needed, the NSG (National Security Guard) will also be called for the operation.”

“The man called the children for a birthday party and held them hostage in the basement of the house. He has fired six shots from inside,” Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, said. He said the man fired on those who attempted to speak to him. Batham wanted to talk to the local MLA, but he refused to talk when the leader went there, Agarwal added.