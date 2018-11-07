Farooq Abdullah urges India, Pakistan to start sustained dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 10:34 PM

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to start a sustained dialogue process and advocated an Ireland-type settlement model to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief, Kashmir issue,Baramulla district Abdullah urged the Centre to restore autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. (PTI)

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to start a sustained dialogue process and advocated an Ireland-type settlement model to resolve the Kashmir issue. “Abdullah impressed on the governments of India and Pakistan to start a sustained dialogue process and advocated an Ireland-type settlement model to resolve the procrastinated Jammu and Kashmir issue,” an NC spokesman said. He added that the NC chief said this while addressing a public gathering at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Abdullah urged the Centre to restore autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

“Autonomy is the only way ahead to address the political and developmental deficit of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. It will secure the secular character of our state and strengthen the bonds of amity and brotherhood,” he said. The Member of Parliament from Srinagar also said a day would come when the people of the state would breathe in a peaceful atmosphere, without any insecurity.

“We should not feel disheartened. The current situation is grave, but we have witnessed even worst throughout the history. At one time in our history, people would not buy the idea that the autocratic rule will end. But a day came when democratic forces usurped the kings’s throne with determination and struggle,” he added. Abdullah asked the people to keep the faith and follow the path shown by the prophet of Islam.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“In this hour of grief and uncertainty, we should not let anxiety and hopelessness overpower us. We should follow the teaching of the prophet of Islam in our day-to-day lives. Hopelessness is a curse,” he said. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the NC had to face many challenges since its inception and that scores of party functionaries were “preyed upon by the monster of conflict”.

“Our party was back-stabbed by many political shenanigans and turncoats, but history bears testimony to how they eventually faded on their own. The NC is a people’s party, we owe our being to people and we are a grassroot-level party,” he added.

Abdullah said the state’s special status was “infringed upon by the machinations of national political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, and their attitude has not changed”. “The current situation is no different. People should remain watchful of crafty politicians who are products of these machinations. Self-respect and dignity of our state should not be bartered for a few pennies,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Farooq Abdullah urges India, Pakistan to start sustained dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition