Farooq Abdullah has ‘tremendous potential’ to create public disorder: PSA order

Statements mobilising people against the state and the “tremendous potential” to create public disorder in the Valley are among the charges listed against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been booked under the Public Safety Act. The 81-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, under detention since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state’s special status, has also been accused of making speeches glorifying terrorists and separatists.

The PSA order against Abdullah, accessed by PTI, cites seven instances from 2016 onwards when he spoke in favour of the separatist Hurriyat Conference and terror groups.

Abdullah, the first chief minister to be booked under the stringent PSA, was arrested on Monday under the PSA and his Gupkar Road residence declared a jail. The National Conference chairman and three-term chief minister has been booked under the ‘public order’ provision of the PSA under which a person can be kept in jail from three to six months without a trial, officials said On repealing of Article 370 and 35-A of the Constitution, which provided special status for people of the state on jobs and residency, the PSA order accuses Abdullah of issuing statements aimed at mobilising people against the state.

It says he could have debated the issue rather than threaten the integrity of the country and glorify militancy.

The order also accuses him of propagating “secessionist ideology” besides posing a threat to life and liberty of the people. Abdullah, the order states, “has tremendous potential for creating an environment of public disorder within the district (Srinagar) and other parts of the Valley”.

It accuses him of being a person seen as fanning the emotions of general masses against the country. The order, which states that Abdullah’s residence “G-40 Gupkar Road” has been declared a subsidiary jail, has also been accused by the state administration of issuing statements in conflict with law that were aimed disturbing public order. The PSA has two sections — ‘public order’ and ‘threat to security of the state’.

The former allows detention without trial for three to six months and the latter for two years. The PSA is applicable only in Jammu and Kashmir. Elsewhere in the country, the equivalent law is the National Security Act (NSA). Separatists and Abdullah’s political opponents in the Valley have termed him a vehement supporter of state’s accession with India. He was also criticised last year for raising the slogan, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, during a condolence meeting for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.