Farooq Abdullah backs Ram Mandir, says Ram is god of whole world

By: | Updated: January 4, 2019 2:27 PM

National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that Ram mandir should be built without delay at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The push for Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya got backing from an unexpected source. National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the shrine should be built without delay.

“All efforts should be taken to arrive at an early resolution to the dispute,” Abdullah told news agency ANI.

“This (Ayodhya) issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Why to drag the issue to the court? I am sure it can be resolved through dialogue. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus,” he added.

Earlier today, a division bench of Supreme Court headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi deferred the hearing in the case till January 10. The court said that an appropriate bench will fix the hearing date in the Ayodhya land dispute case on January 10. The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 trifurcated the disputed site, giving one portion each to Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board.

The matter is pending before the top court for last nine years. Several right-wing outfits have been mounting pressure on the BJP-led NDA government to promulgate an ordinance to start the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood.

However, in a recent interview to news ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that his government was in no mood to enact a law and that the government will make all efforts once the judicial process is over.

