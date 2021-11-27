Farmers postpone November 29 tractor rally to Parliament, urges Centre to hold talks to find respectful solution

Addressing the media after a meeting of the SKM, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said that the next meeting of the morcha will be held on December 4 to discuss the future course of action.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions, today said that it has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29. Addressing the media after a meeting of the SKM, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said that the next meeting of the morcha will be held on December 4 to discuss the future course of action. The farmer unions also decided to continue their agitation till their demands are met.

Reacting to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s remark that FIRs are state subject and only the states can decide on withdrawing the FIRs based on the gravity of the offence, the SKM said that PM Narendra Modi should direct state governments and Railways to withdraw the cases registered against farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun said that the government should hold face to face talks with the farmers to find a respectful solution to the issues. “We have decided to continue our protest till our MSP demand is met. There were FIRs against us, many farmers were martyred, then there is Lakhimpur issue, FIR was registered against innocent farmers there, they were sent to prison. The government should hold talks with us on all these matters…we do not agree with the announcement made by the government today, we won’t agree with Akashvani, they should hold talks with us face to face and find a respectful solution, only then we will think of the future decision. A meeting will be held on the 4th of the next month,” said Jadaun.

The agriculture minister today said that the bill to withdraw the farm laws will be tabled in Parliament on the first day of the winter session. Tomar also said that PM Modi has announced to constitute a committee to make the minimum support price (MSP) system more transparent and effective and urged the farmers to end their agitation and return home.