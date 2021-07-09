  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Farmers Tractor Rally Live News Protesting farmers to take out ‘Kisan Tractor Yatra’ from Shamli to Singhu border today

Farmers Tractor Rally Live News: Protesting farmers to take out ‘Kisan Tractor Yatra’ from Shamli to Singhu border today

Updated: July 9, 2021 10:13 am

Farmers Tractor Rally to Singhu Border Live Updates, Farmers Tractor Rally Today Live: Rakesh Tikait also announced at the press conference that the BKU would be intensifying its protest at district level in Uttar Pradesh from August 1.

Farmers Tractor Rally Live, Farmers Tractor Rally to Singhu Border LiveFarmers have refused to buzz saying that the talks should be held without pre-conditions.

Farmers Tractor Rally Today Live Coverage: As the farmers protest against the three contentious farm laws nearing its eight-month mark, farmers are expected to take out a ‘Kisan Tractor Yatra’ from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi’s Singhu border. According to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), the tractor march will be headed by Gaurav Tikait, son of Rakesh Tikait. A large number of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border demanding the repeal of three new farms laws which have been put on hold by the Supreme Court. They have also been demanding a legal guaranteee for the MSP. Yesterday, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for talks and amend the laws but won’t repeal. He asked farmer unions to come out with their proposals except repealing of the laws.

Reacting to agriculture minister’s remark, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that if the government want to talk, they will have to initiate the meetings without any precondition. Tikait also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police is stopping people of the state from joining the farmers’ protest against three central farm laws at Delhi’s borders. He alleged that several people from Purvanchal area in eastern part of the state were either not getting public transport to reach Delhi or were being stopped by the local police. Tikait also announced at the press conference that the BKU would be intensifying its protest at district level in Uttar Pradesh from August 1 to highlight the problems being faced by the farming community.

Singhu Border Protest Live Updates today, Farmers Tractor Rally Live update, Farmers Tractor Rally Today, Singhu Border Tractor Rally Latest news

    Farmers at three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur in Delhi are camping since November 2020 with a demand that the Centre withdraw the three new contentious farm laws and make a new one guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The government, which has held multiple rounds of official meetings with the protestors, maintains that the laws are pro-farmer.
