Farmers to observe day-long relay hunger strike on Monday: Yogendra Yadav

December 20, 2020 7:05 PM

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Farmers, Farmers protest, Farmers hunger strikeHe also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites.

Farmers will observe a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the Centre’s new agri laws and halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

“Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here,” Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border.

Announcing the next move, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav and Dalewala, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and “we request people to not cook lunch for a day”.

