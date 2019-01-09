Farmers to get interest free loans in Uttarakhand soon: CM

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 8:20 PM

We are taking steps which will lead to real change in the lives of farmers rather than offering them lollipops for political gains," Rawat said.

The farm loan waivers offered by Congress are just an eyewash, the chief minister alleged.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Wednesday farmers in the state will be given interest free loans soon as the BJP believes in doing something real for them.The Congress talks about farm loan waivers only for political reasons and such waivers given by its governments in Punjab and Haryana are confined to only crop loans and that too on those availed before 2008, he alleged. “We are already giving loans at two per cent interest rate to farmers. They will soon be getting loans at zero per cent interest.

It will help them increase their produce further and strengthen their economy,” Rawat told reporters here. The farm loan waivers offered by Congress are just an eyewash, the chief minister alleged. “On the contrary we deliver on what we say.

We are taking steps which will lead to real change in the lives of farmers rather than offering them lollipops for political gains,” Rawat said.

