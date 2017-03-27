Farmers suicide cases: SC asks Modi government to file detailed reply and road map of action within 4 weeks

Supreme Court has asked Modi government to come up with a concrete roadmap of action within 4 weeks to eliminate the reasons behind the farmer’s suicide

Expressing its concern over the growing suicide rates of the farmers due to poverty because of the crop failure, Supreme Court has asked Modi government to file a detailed reply and to come up with a concrete roadmap of action within 4 weeks. As reported by ANI, the apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar said that this an important and serious issue and the center sought two weeks time to file its reply. Keeping in view the fact that a detailed reply needed to be filed by the Union Government, gave it four weeks time.

The court’s statement came in the backdrop of the plea filed by the NGO Citizen Resource and Action and Initiative’ over the plight of the farmers in Gujarat and the growing suicide rates. The bench also extended the scope of the judgment to the entire country.