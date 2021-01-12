Farmers protest LIVE: Supreme Court order on pleas challenging farm acts, protests today

Farm Laws hearing in SC Live News: The Supreme Court also suggested the Centre to put the implementation of laws on hold until the issues are resolved. It said that if the Centre doesn't put it on hold then the court will do it.
Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court will today pass an interim order on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre and the protests against them. On Monday, the apex court expressed its disappointment saying the Centre had not done enough to resolve the crisis. It proposed to form a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers.
The court also suggested the Centre to put the implementation of laws on hold until the issues are resolved. It said that if the Centre doesn’t put it on hold then the court will do it. To which, Attorney General KK Venugopal representing Centre objected saying, “A law cannot be stayed unless its beyond legislative competence or violative of fundamental rights of against any constitutional provision.” He further said that none of the petitioners have argued on this ground.
The bench headed by CJI Arvind Bobde said that its intention was to see if it can bring about an amicable resolution to the problem. “That is why we asked you why don’t you (Centre) put the farm bills on hold…We can form a committee with ICAR members to look into this. Till then you can continue to put the law on hold. Why will you insist on continuing the law anyhow,” the court said.
Live Blog
Highlights
On Monday, the attorney general said that many organizations had come to the Centre and stated that the three farm laws are progressive and that the government should not give in to the protests. To this, CJI Bobde said that there was not a single pleading before it which said that laws were oppressive. "Let those farmer unions who say it is progressive say that before the committee. But you have to tell us whether you stay the farm acts or we do it. Keep it in abeyance. What is the issue? We are not in favour of easily staying a law but we want to say don’t implement law," the SC said.
Highlights
The Centre yesterday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march which seeks to disrupt the august gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26. In an application filed through the Delhi Police, the central government has said that it has come to the knowledge of the security agencies that a small group of protesting individuals or organisations have planned to carry out a tractor march on Republic Day.
"It is submitted that the proposed march is slated to disturb and disrupt the august celebrations of nation on Republic Day and would be bound to create a massive law and order situation...proposed march/protest seeks to disrupt and disturb such celebrations which is bound to create a serious law and order situation and will cause an embarrassment to the nation," it said. It further said that right to protest is always subject to the "countervailing public order and the public interest" and the right to protest can never include "maligning the nation globally".
"It is submitted that the Republic day function on January 26 each year has its own constitutional as well as historical significance. The January 26 Republic Day ceremony is not an isolated standalone ceremony rather a grand rehearsal takes place on January 23 where everything which is to happen on January 26 of each year is rehearsed...Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation," it said while referring to the Republic Day ceremony. (PTI)
Farmers' protests: A section of farmers protesting against the three farm laws yesterday threatened to 'gherao' Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23. Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik said that the agitating farmers would also burn copies of farm legislation on that day. Malik said the BKU executive committee, in a meeting at Ghazipur-UP gate border, also decided to observe January 18 as Mahila Kisan Divas during which the womenfolk of villages would lead the ongoing protest against the government.
Referring to some observations by the Supreme Court during the hearing of a bunch of petitions against the farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said these remarks by the apex court were a 'slap' on the face of the government and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should resign on moral grounds after these remarks. (PTI)