Farmers protest LIVE: Supreme Court order on pleas challenging farm acts, protests today

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court will today pass an interim order on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre and the protests against them. On Monday, the apex court expressed its disappointment saying the Centre had not done enough to resolve the crisis. It proposed to form a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers.

The court also suggested the Centre to put the implementation of laws on hold until the issues are resolved. It said that if the Centre doesn’t put it on hold then the court will do it. To which, Attorney General KK Venugopal representing Centre objected saying, “A law cannot be stayed unless its beyond legislative competence or violative of fundamental rights of against any constitutional provision.” He further said that none of the petitioners have argued on this ground.

The bench headed by CJI Arvind Bobde said that its intention was to see if it can bring about an amicable resolution to the problem. “That is why we asked you why don’t you (Centre) put the farm bills on hold…We can form a committee with ICAR members to look into this. Till then you can continue to put the law on hold. Why will you insist on continuing the law anyhow,” the court said.

