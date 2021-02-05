Farmers’ Protest: With no resolution in sight, Punjab steps up efforts to mediate between farmers, Centre

Some top officials from Punjab have been camping in Delhi for the last few days. They are regularly in touch with the Centre and protesting farmers to reach a consensus. (Express Photo)

Farmers’ Protest: With both the Centre and farmers unwilling to budge from their respective stand, and no end in sight to the ongoing protest at Delhi border, the Punjab government has stepped up its efforts to reach a breakthrough. According to a report by The Indian Express, some top state officials have been camping in Delhi for the last few days. They are regularly in touch with the Centre and protesting farmers to reach a consensus.

After the Red Fort incident where the Nishan Sahib flag was hoisted on Republic Day, there were apprehensions in the state that the farmers might have to return empty-handed and that would lead to resentment in the state, a top state government representative was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A source aware of the discussion between farmers and the Centre said that though the agitation has got a new momentum due to Rakesh Tikait, another incident similar to Red Fort will make it difficult for the leaders to sustain the agitation. The source said that it’s better to take the protest to a logical conclusion to save Punjab from any adverse impact.

He said that since the Centre is unwilling to repeal the law, one option is on the table to put the laws on hold for 3 years instead of proposed 1.5 months.

The source said that if the laws are put on hold for three years till 2024 when the next general elections are due, they will then request farmers to back down and end the protest.

He said that the Centre also understands that if there is any adverse impact on Punjab, its repercussions will be visible on the economy as well. He added that a resolution should not be far.

He said that the village panchayats are working to keep the movement strong after the Red Fort incident. They are also making funds available so that the strength at the protest doesn’t dwindle.

The farmers’ agitation entered its 70th day today after no consensus was reached even after eleven rounds of talks.