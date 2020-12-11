Farmers Protest: Two Delhi Police officers managing security at Singhu border test Covid-19 positive

The farmers have blocked a few entry points to Delhi.

Two Delhi Police officers overseeing security at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana), where thousands of farmers have been camping as part of their agitation against the Centre over the recently enacted farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. PTI reports that the DCP-ranked officers tested positive a few days ago and currently they are in isolation. Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been camping at several borders and highways connecting UP and Haryana to Delhi.

The farmers have been demanding the complete rollback of three farm laws enacted recently by Parliament. They have also been demanding guarantee of minimum support price by way of law. They want MSP to be inserted in laws. However, the Centre has turned out these demands but has offered to make some amendments. Following Centre’s refusal, the protesting farmers have threatened to intensify their protests and block more highways on December 12.

The Delhi Police have beefed up the security and deployed personnel to manage ongoing protests. Despite all the arrangements, the crowds can be seen in complete violation of social distancing norms required to contain the spread of virus. The agitators can be seen in close proximity at the protest site.

On Wednesday, a similar situation was witnessed in front of Arvind Kejriwal’s residence where hundreds of his party workers gathered and insisted the police allow them to meet the Delhi Chief Minister. The Delhi Police refused the entry to such a large gathering, citing Covid.

Delhi has so far reported over 6 lakh coronavirus cases and 9874 deaths. As of today, the national capital has 18,753 active cases. For the past few weeks, the city has been recording 3,000-4000 cases every day.