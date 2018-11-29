Farmers rally LIVE Updates: Left-backed farmer outfits to protest in Delhi, demand special Parliament session, loan waivers, better MSP

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Left-backed farmer outfits to protest in Delhi, demand special Parliament session, loan waivers, better MSP

Farmers protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Farmers from different parts of the country will gather in Delhi on Thursday for two days to press for their demands which includes loan waiver and better MSP for their produce. The protest is being supported by Left-backed organisations. According to All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), the two-day agitation will be one of the largest congregations of farmers in Delhi in recent times. AIKSCC convenor Hannan Mollah said that farmers will gather in Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to lodge their protest against the government’s policies. A cultural programme dedicated to farmers will be held today where prominent singers and poets will perform. Mollah added that on November 30, leaders of different political parties except the BJP-led NDA will address the gathering at Parliament Street.

The AIKSCC is also demanding from government to hold a special session of Parliament to discuss all issues relating to agrarian distress. It is also demanding the passage of two Bills which have already been tabled in both the Houses as Private Members’ Bills. The outfit has claimed that farmers from Meghalaya, Gujarat, Kerela and Jammu and Kashmir have already begun their journey to reach Delhi.