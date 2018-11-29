Farmers rally LIVE Updates: Left-backed farmer outfits to protest in Delhi, demand special Parliament session, loan waivers, better MSP

Farmers protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Farmers from different parts of the country will gather in Delhi on Thursday for two days to press for their demands which includes loan waiver and better MSP for their produce.
Farmers protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Farmers from different parts of the country will gather in Delhi on Thursday for two days to press for their demands which includes loan waiver and better MSP for their produce. The protest is being supported by Left-backed organisations. According to All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), the two-day agitation will be one of the largest congregations of farmers in Delhi in recent times. AIKSCC convenor Hannan Mollah said that farmers will gather in Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to lodge their protest against the government’s policies. A cultural programme dedicated to farmers will be held today where prominent singers and poets will perform. Mollah added that on November 30, leaders of different political parties except the BJP-led NDA will address the gathering at Parliament Street.
The AIKSCC is also demanding from government to hold a special session of Parliament to discuss all issues relating to agrarian distress. It is also demanding the passage of two Bills which have already been tabled in both the Houses as Private Members’ Bills. The outfit has claimed that farmers from Meghalaya, Gujarat, Kerela and Jammu and Kashmir have already begun their journey to reach Delhi.
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers began a foot march on on Wednesday from Singur in Hoogly towards Kolkata to protest against the agrarian crisis in the state. The march is being organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the CPI(M) farmers' wing. It has claimed that around 10,000 farmers and agricultural workers of AIKS are participating in the march. In Delhi, the Left-backed farmers are also holding protest to highlight the failureof the government in addressing the problems. In last two years, the country has seen several farmer protests which have gained national attention. The Kisan long march from Nasik to Mumbai in March, All India Kisan Sabha’s protest in Delhi in September and Bhartiya Kisan Union rally in October among others that had hit the headlines. For the two-day protest on November 20, 30, the AIKSCC has invited leaders of all non-NDA parties for the November 30 rally at Parliament Street. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have also been invited for the rally.
Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said said that the BJP government has no interest in solving the problems of farmers. Ashok said that farmers were severely hit due to demonetisation. He said that despite PM Modi's recent statements that he had taken initiatives to solve farmers' distress, the issues remain. For this betrayal, farmers will give Modi government and the BJP a befitting reply in 2019 election. "Note bandi ka jawab, kisan vote bandi se denge".
Another protest is taking place in West Bengal's Singur which is being organised by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). Farmers are protesting against state inaction in returning land to farmers. AIKS said that farmers were to be returned 997 acres of land which was acquired in 2007 but have been returned only 11 acres. it said that march of over 50,000 farmers commenced from Singur on Wednesday and will culminate at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday.
According to Yogendra Yadav of Jai Kisan Andolan which is participating in the protest, this is for the first time in the history of farmers’ movement in the country, over two hundred farmers bodies have gathered under one platform. He said, “This is an opportunity for us to compel the government to listen to the woes of farmers and hold a special session for farmers in Parliament.”