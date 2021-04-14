Farmers protest: Punjab farm unions say agitation to continue, announce march to Delhi on April 21

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the farmers' protest will continue till they get their rights. (Express Photo)

Farmers protest: Farmer unions in Punjab have announced a march towards Delhi on April 21, indicating that the over four-month-long protest is not going to end soon. They said that farmers, activists and women protesters will begin a massive march toward Delhi on April 21. Farmer leaders made the announcement at a Baisakhi Conference called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) in Talwandi Sabo of Bathinda. The conference was organised to pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs and to mark ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’. It was attended by thousands of farmers. The Baisakhi Conference was held at 38 other spots in the state as well in protest against the controversial farm laws.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that the April 21 Delhi march would be led by the union’s state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan and state treasurer Jhanda Singh Jehtuke. He said that the farmers’ protest will continue till they get their rights.

Citing the example of India’s fight against Britishers, he said that after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, people fought unitedly rising above caste, creed, religion and the fight against the Narendra Modi government will also be fought unitedly by the farmers, labourers, women and other countrymen.

Ugrahan also said that another massive march towards Parliament will be undertaken in May.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that the protest movement started by the farmers of Punjab had now turned into a nationwide mass movement and people from across the country are supporting it.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border in protest against the newly enacted three farm laws. There had been 11 rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions but it did not yield a result. The farmers are demanding a rollback of the three laws while the government is proposing to amend the clauses with which farmers have an issue.