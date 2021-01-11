Farmers protest: Mega recruitment drive underway in Punjab ahead of Republic Day tractor parade

Farmers taking out tractor march against the three farm laws. (ANI)

Ahead of their planned protest at Republic Day, protesting farm unions have started a mass recruitment drive to recruit volunteers for a mega tractor parade near Delhi on January 26. The enrolment is on in villages across Punjab, which is spearheading the protests against three laws brought in the Centre.

The Indian Express reports that thousands of volunteers have signed up over two days. Sharing information about enrolment with IE, Kirti Kisan Union Punjab vice-president Rajinder Singh said that unions began the drive last Friday and so far it has received a good response. He further said that this was being done to ensure that the movement was well organised. Singh said that they will note down details of all volunteers who will travel to Singhu border ahead of Republic Day. “We are expecting lakhs of people from Punjab to turn up,” he told IE.

As per the report, the recruitment is being held in rural areas of the state, where protesting union members are carrying out awareness programmes for the upcoming events. They are also meeting local panchayats to garner support for their tractor parade against the three farm laws. The report said that the volunteers are likely to arrive in tractor trolleys for the protest, and a meeting will be held by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to decide when they should arrive.

Jatindar Singh Pal, an IT professional from New Zealand who has been volunteering in the security team, told IE that there is an unofficial call for at least 1 lakh tractor trolleys, but that is their minimum estimate. Pal said that the numbers will be way more since many are eager to join the protest. He said a database of the new recruits will help unions manage everything.

The report said that more than 3,500 persons signed up on the first day of the recruitment drive by the Kisan Kirti Union. Most volunteers are men aged between 18 and 25, said the report citing unions.