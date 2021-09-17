Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Traffic jam, diversion in several parts of Delhi; DMRC closes some metro stations as well

The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out a the march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the "anti-farmer" laws passed by the Central government.

Farmers’ Protest Today Live Updates: In view of a protest march organised by members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre’s farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday alerted commuters about closure of specific roads and suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience. The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out a the march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the “anti-farmer” laws passed by the Central government. Due to a demonstration call by farmers to assemble at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, police pickets have been placed in precaution at different areas in the national capital while traffic is being released after vehicles have been checked. Delhi Traffic Police informed about closure of roads at Jharoda Kalan border and suggested commuters to refrain from using these routes in view of the farmers’ movement. “Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers’ movement. Please refrain from using these routes,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi. “Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading dye to the farmers movement, please refrain from using this route,” another tweet mentioned. According to police, the road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has been closed for traffic due to the farmers’ movement.

Two Delhi Metro stations near Tikri border with Haryana, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers’ protests, were on Friday closed owing to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. The two stations in Haryana — Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City — fall on the Green Line of the network. The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters: “Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed”.

