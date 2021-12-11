  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Farmers Protest Live Updates Today Farmers celebrate Vijay Diwas begin journey back home

Farmers Protest Live Updates Today: Farmers celebrate Vijay Diwas, begin journey back home

Updated: December 11, 2021 10:02:25 am

Farmers Protest Live Updates Today: Emotions ran high as the farmers set off for their homes in different states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, after a successful movement.

Farmer protest live updates todayThe farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a 'Victory March' to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmer unions today commenced their journey back home, more than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors at Delhi borders. The farmers are returning with a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders. The farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a ‘Victory March’ to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws and the Centre’s written assurance to fulfil their other demands, including constituting a committee for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Emotions ran high as the farmers set off for their homes in different states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, after a successful movement. Tractors bedecked with colourful lights rolled out of the protest sites blaring songs of victory while the elderly flaunted their colourful turbans and danced with youngsters. The farmers are celebrating December 11 as ‘Vijay Diwas’. Thousands of farmers had been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand the repeal of the three farm laws.

    10:02 (IST)11 Dec 2021
    Farmers Protest India Live Updates Today: Rakesh Tikait says farmers to completely vacate borders in next five days

    Farmers Protest India Live Updates Today: A large group of farmers shall vacate the area at 8 AM tomorrow. In today's meeting, we'll talk, pray, & meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it'll take 4-5 days. I will leave on 15th December, said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

    On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the laws, one of the main demands of the farmers. However, the farmers refused to end their protest, demanding that the government fulfil their other demands that included legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of police cases against them. As the Centre accepted the pending demands, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions spearheading the stir, on Thursday decided to suspend the farmers' movement and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi borders. Farmer leaders said that they will again meet on January 15 to see if the government has fulfilled their demands. Parliament passed a bill on November 29 to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
