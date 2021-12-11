Farmers Protest Live Updates Today: Farmers celebrate Vijay Diwas, begin journey back home

The farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a 'Victory March' to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmer unions today commenced their journey back home, more than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors at Delhi borders. The farmers are returning with a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders. The farmers lifted blockades on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and took out a ‘Victory March’ to celebrate the repeal of three contentious farm laws and the Centre’s written assurance to fulfil their other demands, including constituting a committee for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Emotions ran high as the farmers set off for their homes in different states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, after a successful movement. Tractors bedecked with colourful lights rolled out of the protest sites blaring songs of victory while the elderly flaunted their colourful turbans and danced with youngsters. The farmers are celebrating December 11 as ‘Vijay Diwas’. Thousands of farmers had been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand the repeal of the three farm laws.

