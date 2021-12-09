Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmer unions call off protest, to vacate border by December 11

SKM sources said that the fresh proposal sent by the Centre also clarified that procurement of crops on MSP from states will not be reduced.

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha today announced to end its protest and said that farmers will vacate the borders by December 11. The decision was taken after a meeting of the SKM at Singhu border to take a final call to end the year-long agitation. Yesterday, a consensus was reached over a revised draft proposal of the Centre on their pending demands. However, the farmer leaders demanded a formal communication on government letterhead. Sources in the farmers’ umbrella body indicated that once unions receive a formal communication from the government on the agreed fresh draft proposal, the farmers’ agitation, which had started at the three Delhi border points – Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri – on November 26 last year, will be ended soon. Farmer leader and SKM core committee member Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the earlier draft from the central government on pending demands was not acceptable to them following which a fresh proposal was received from the Centre on Wednesday.

According to the SKM sources, the fresh proposal sent clarified that the government will include SKM members in the committee on MSP and that governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana have agreed to withdraw cases against farmers with immediate effect. Cases registered against farmers in Delhi will also be withdrawn. “Consensus has reached on government’s fresh proposal. Now, a formal communication signed on the government’s letterhead is awaited. SKM will meet again tomorrow at 12 noon, at Singhu Border, to take a formal decision thereafter to lift the morchas,? the SKM said in a statement after a meeting of its core committee. “We are in agreement with the government regarding our demands,” he said.

