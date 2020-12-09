Farmers Protest Live: Centre to give proposal to farmers day after their meeting with Amit Shah, no talks today

Farmers Protest Live Updates, Farmers Agitation Live News: The sixth round of talks between farmers and Centre was scheduled today. However, Amit Shah yesterday called farmers for meeting at his residence. The farmers have been pushing for the withdrawal of three farm laws but the Centre has made it clear that it won't take back laws but amendments can be considered.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws for the past 12 days.
Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The Centre has refused to repeal the three laws at the heart of massive ongoing protest in and around Delhi. The farmers yesterday met Home Minister Amit Shah who reportedly told them that the Centre was ready to consider some amendments but no withdrawal was possible. Speaking to reporters, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said that no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow (Wednesday).
“The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow (Wednesday). Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government’s proposal. The Government is not ready to take back the farm laws,” Mollah said.
The meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws. They said they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while many of them threatened to boycott scheduled talks with ministers. At the meeting, Amit Shah requested farmer leaders 'to end the agitation and said the government will send a proposal in writing.' Some farmer unions asked why the government did not consult them before bringing these laws. To which, the ministers...said there is no point in looking back,' Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said.
All India Kisan Sabha general secretary and CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said, 'The home minister has made it clear that the government will not repeal the laws. Shah-ji said the government will give tomorrow in writing the amendments which the government is keen to. We will decide about attending the meeting after discussing the written amendments with all 40 farmer unions.' (PTI)
After meeting with Amit Shah, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the meeting was positive. "The government will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want withdrawal of the three farm bills but government wants amendments in the bills," he said.