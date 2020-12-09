Farmers Protest Live: Centre to give proposal to farmers day after their meeting with Amit Shah, no talks today

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws for the past 12 days.

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The Centre has refused to repeal the three laws at the heart of massive ongoing protest in and around Delhi. The farmers yesterday met Home Minister Amit Shah who reportedly told them that the Centre was ready to consider some amendments but no withdrawal was possible. Speaking to reporters, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said that no meeting will be held between farmers and government tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow (Wednesday). Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government’s proposal. The Government is not ready to take back the farm laws,” Mollah said.

The sixth round of talks between farmers and Centre was scheduled today. However, Amit Shah yesterday called farmers for meeting at his residence. The farmers have been pushing for the withdrawal of three farm laws but the Centre has made it clear that it won’t take back laws but amendments can be considered.