Farmers Protest LIVE: More ‘road-blocks’ ahead as farmers escalate fight with Centre

"MSP is the main demand. There is no meaning of MSP without legal guarantee," said V M Singh, the convenor of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The farmers are set for a long haul in their fight against the Centre on the three Farm Acts enacted recently. On Tuesday, about 40 farmer unions unanimously rejected a proposal by the Centre and laid out a plan to further intensify their protest across the country. The farmers have been demanding the scrapping of three farm laws and minimum support price guarantee in the acts. The Centre has made it clear that it will neither take back the laws nor make MSP part of the acts. It, however, offered to make some amendments with regards to taxes on mandis and power act.

After five rounds of talks, Home Minister Amit Shah called the farmers to discuss and break the deadlock. However, that meeting too did not yield anything as farmers stuck to their demand of taking back laws. The Centre agreed to send a written proposal stating amendments that it wished to make to placate farmers. However, farmers said that there was nothing new in the proposal therefore rejected.

Now farmer unions have announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalate it to a nationwide protest on December 14. They will also “gherao” BJP ministers and boycott party leaders across the country.