Farmers Protest LIVE: More ‘road-blocks’ ahead as farmers escalate fight with Centre

Farmers Protest Live Updates, Farmers March Live News: The Centre has made it clear that it will neither take back laws nor make MSP part of acts. It, however, offered to make some amendments with regards to taxes on mandis and power act.
“MSP is the main demand. There is no meaning of MSP without legal guarantee,” said V M Singh, the convenor of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). (Photo source: IE)
Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The farmers are set for a long haul in their fight against the Centre on the three Farm Acts enacted recently. On Tuesday, about 40 farmer unions unanimously rejected a proposal by the Centre and laid out a plan to further intensify their protest across the country. The farmers have been demanding the scrapping of three farm laws and minimum support price guarantee in the acts. The Centre has made it clear that it will neither take back the laws nor make MSP part of the acts. It, however, offered to make some amendments with regards to taxes on mandis and power act.
After five rounds of talks, Home Minister Amit Shah called the farmers to discuss and break the deadlock. However, that meeting too did not yield anything as farmers stuck to their demand of taking back laws. The Centre agreed to send a written proposal stating amendments that it wished to make to placate farmers. However, farmers said that there was nothing new in the proposal therefore rejected.
Now farmer unions have announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalate it to a nationwide protest on December 14. They will also “gherao” BJP ministers and boycott party leaders across the country.
The farmer leaders yesterday rejected a government offer of amendments in the new farm laws and a "written assurance" on continuing the minimum support price system. The farmers said that there was nothing new in the Centre's proposal which offered some amendments. The farmers vowed to intensify their protest by blocking key highways linking Delhi and a nationwide protest on December 14. The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue. (Inputs from PTI)The Opposition, which has been supporting the farmers' stir and had backed Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh', approached President Ram Nath Kovind.
A five-member delegation that included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the president seeking repeal of the farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the last 13 days.
