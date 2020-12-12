Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Agitation intensifies, Centre deploys over 3,000 troops at toll plazas

On Friday, the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha moved the Supreme Court against the Farm Laws.

Farmers protest live updates: The agitation by the farmers against the Narendra Modi government’s Farm Laws 2020 entered its 17th day today. While the Centre has tried to placate the farmers with some tweaks in the existing Acts, the farmers are adamant on complete rollback of what they are terming as the ‘black laws’. Today, the demonstrators have vowed to ‘free up’ the toll plazas across the country. They have also said that the Delhi-Jaipur Highway will be completely blocked. In view of this, the Centre has deployed over 3,000 troops at the Delhi borders. Special arrangements have been done to ensure smooth working of the toll plazas.

On Friday, the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha moved the Supreme Court against the Farm Laws. The farmers say that the concession provided by the Centre are of no use. They say that the Modi government should have consulted them before formulating the laws. Many feel that the efforts by the Centre are only half-hearted. A Modi govt minister recently said that Pakistan was involved in instigating the farmers.