Farmers Protest Live News: Who will blink first? Farmers stick to rollback demand despite fresh outreach by Centre

Thousand of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been camping at Delhi borders. (AP)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Despite Centre’s fresh outreach on Thursday, there is no change in farmers’ demand of repealing three farm laws at the centre of months-long agitation. The farmers have stuck to their two key demands, take back new farm laws and make minimum support price legal by inserting this in act. However, the Centre has turned down the first demand and offered written assurance on the second one.

On Thursday, the Centre appealed to farmers to reconsider its proposal and come for a dialogue. It gave point-by-point rebuttal to the apprehensions raised by farmers so far. It also dispelled the fears of land takeover by corporations by explaining the ‘farmer friendly’ provisions in law.

Despite this, the farmer union leaders have announced that their agitation will continue. “If the Centre was agreeing to 12 of our demands out of 15, that means the bills are not right, then why not destroy them. We had demanded one law on MSP but they brought three bills through the ordinance. Our protests will continue peacefully,” said Rakesh Tikait of Bharatiya Kisan Union.