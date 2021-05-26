Farmers’ Protest Live News Updates: Farm unions observe ‘black day’ today amid COVID-19 lockdown

Farmer unions are observing May 26 as ‘Black Day’ to marks the completion of six months of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three farm sector laws brought by the central government. The farmers are observing the black day by hoisting black flags from their homes, vehicles and other places as well as by wearing black turbans and black chunni. The farmers are also fixing black flags at every border. Union leaders said that farmers will observe the black day at the borders and will not enter the national capital. They urged the citizens across the nation to support the farmers by putting black flags at their homes and other possible places.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID situation and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites on the city’s borders. It said that action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the force is already present at all borders points, including the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and will not allow any illegal activity or entry. In the wake of the SKM’s announcement, the Delhi Police on Tuesday urged the people to follow COVID guidelines and not to come out of their houses and gather unnecessarily due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the national capital. Last week, twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK had extended their support to the protest.
Farmers protest black day live news update: Navjot Singh Sidhu hoisted black flag at his home yesterday.
Farmers protest black day live news update: Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Centre to deal compassionately with the farmers
Farmers protest black day live news update: Farmers at Ghaziabad border protest and observe 'black day', as their agitation against Farm Laws continues.
Farmers protest black day live news update: People put up black flags at their houses and on their tractors in Chabba village of Amritsar, as the farmers protesting against the Farm Laws, observe 'Black Day' today.
Farmers protest black day live news update: We're also carrying the tricolour. It has been 6 months now, but Govt is not listening to us. So farmers are putting up black flags. It'll be done peacefully. We're following COVID protocols. Nobody is coming here. People are putting up flags wherever they are, says Rakesh Tikait, BKU