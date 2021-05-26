Farmers’ Protest Live News Updates: Farm unions observe ‘black day’ today amid COVID-19 lockdown

Black Day 2021: May 26 marks six months of farmers' protest.

Farmer unions are observing May 26 as ‘Black Day’ to marks the completion of six months of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three farm sector laws brought by the central government. The farmers are observing the black day by hoisting black flags from their homes, vehicles and other places as well as by wearing black turbans and black chunni. The farmers are also fixing black flags at every border. Union leaders said that farmers will observe the black day at the borders and will not enter the national capital. They urged the citizens across the nation to support the farmers by putting black flags at their homes and other possible places.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID situation and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites on the city’s borders. It said that action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the force is already present at all borders points, including the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and will not allow any illegal activity or entry. In the wake of the SKM’s announcement, the Delhi Police on Tuesday urged the people to follow COVID guidelines and not to come out of their houses and gather unnecessarily due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the national capital. Last week, twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK had extended their support to the protest.

