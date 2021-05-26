  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Farmers’ Protest Live News Updates Farm unions observe ‘black day’ today amid COVID-19 lockdown

Farmers’ Protest Live News Updates: Farm unions observe ‘black day’ today amid COVID-19 lockdown

By: |
Updated: May 26, 2021 11:41:26 am

Farmers Protest Black Day: Farm Union leaders urged the citizens across the nation to support the farmers by putting black flags at their homes and other possible places.

Farmers Protest Black Day Today May 26Black Day 2021: May 26 marks six months of farmers' protest.

Farmer unions are observing May 26 as ‘Black Day’ to marks the completion of six months of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three farm sector laws brought by the central government. The farmers are observing the black day by hoisting black flags from their homes, vehicles and other places as well as by wearing black turbans and black chunni. The farmers are also fixing black flags at every border. Union leaders said that farmers will observe the black day at the borders and will not enter the national capital. They urged the citizens across the nation to support the farmers by putting black flags at their homes and other possible places.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID situation and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites on the city’s borders. It said that action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that the force is already present at all borders points, including the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and will not allow any illegal activity or entry. In the wake of the SKM’s announcement, the Delhi Police on Tuesday urged the people to follow COVID guidelines and not to come out of their houses and gather unnecessarily due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the national capital. Last week, twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, SP, NCP and DMK had extended their support to the protest.

Read More

Live Blog

Farmers Protest Live Updates, Black Day 26 May 2021, Black Day Farmers Protest, Farmers Protest Update, Farmers Protest Live, Black Day in India 2021, Black Day Today, Black Day Farmers Protest, Black Day News

Highlights

    11:41 (IST)26 May 2021
    Farmers protest black day live news update: Navjot Singh Sidhu hoisted black flag at his home

    Farmers protest black day live news update: Navjot Singh Sidhu hoisted black flag at his home yesterday.

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    11:35 (IST)26 May 2021
    Farmers protest black day live news update: Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Centre to deal compassionately with the farmers

    Farmers protest black day live news update: Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Centre to deal compassionately with the farmers

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    11:26 (IST)26 May 2021
    Farmers protest black day live news update: Farmers at Ghaziabad border protest and observe 'black day'

    Farmers protest black day live news update: Farmers at Ghaziabad border protest and observe 'black day', as their agitation against Farm Laws continues.

    11:20 (IST)26 May 2021
    Farmers protest black day live news update: People put up black flags at their houses, tractors

    Farmers protest black day live news update: People put up black flags at their houses and on their tractors in Chabba village of Amritsar, as the farmers protesting against the Farm Laws, observe 'Black Day' today.

    11:16 (IST)26 May 2021
    Farmers protest black day live news update: People are putting up flags wherever they are, says Rakesh Tikait, BKU

    Farmers protest black day live news update: We're also carrying the tricolour. It has been 6 months now, but Govt is not listening to us. So farmers are putting up black flags. It'll be done peacefully. We're following COVID protocols. Nobody is coming here. People are putting up flags wherever they are, says Rakesh Tikait, BKU

    Image

    Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments over allegations of flouting of COVID safety norms by farmers protesting at the borders against the farm laws. It has asked them to file within four weeks action taken reports regarding the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19 infection at the protest sites. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NHRC said that India is reeling under a "scary" second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and these protesters are not only putting their lives in danger but also posing a risk to the others in rural areas as "potential carriers" of the virus. Thousands of protesting farmers reached Delhi borders on November 26 last year to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. On Republic Day, a tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. More than 300 policemen were injured in the incident.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Biography: All you need to know about the new CBI Director
    2Narada case: SC says let Calcutta HC bench decide
    3Countless lives lost due to Centre’s negligence; it must be held accountable: Priyanka Gandhi