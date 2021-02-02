Farmers Protest Live Update: Opposition demands suspension of business in Parliament over farmers’ agitation

Farmers Protest Latest News Live, Indian Farmers Protest 2021 Live: The development comes just a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that the government was open to clause-by-clause discussion on farm laws and that the farmers should come forward for dialogue to resolve the deadlock.
The agitating farmers at Ghazipur site. (PTI)
Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: As protest continues near Delhi borders, a number of Opposition leaders gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over farm legislations. From Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave the suspension of business notices. They were followed by Manoj Jha of RJD. Azad is leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha while Sharma is his deputy in the Upper House. Manoj Jha gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States over farmers’ months-long protests in parts of the country, mainly Punjab, Haryana and Western UP.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the President had referred to farmers’ agitation in his address. “I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on the President’s address tomorrow,” he said. Naidu said that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws and it was a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. “With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party has completed their part and made suggestions,” he said.
To restrict the movement of protesters, the administration yesterday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there. The other flank was done yesterday. Cement is to be poured in the space between the barriers on this flank to make a makeshift wall. The move comes days after the violent clashes between some protesters and police on January 26 during the tractor parade by the agitating farmers. The section of the highway at the Singhu border, which has been the epicentre of the farmers' protests for over 60 days, had also seen a clash recently between farmers and a group of people who claimed to be local residents.
Farmers' protest: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim on Monday said his Twitter account was suspended during the day, after he compared the Union Budget with a trading platform, and slammed the Centre over its handling of the farmers stir. Salim told reporters that his account as well those of others were blocked temporarily, "at the behest of the IT department of the Centre". Twitter had blocked several accounts and tweets after the government asked the microblogging platform to take action against 250 handles and posts which contained "false and provocative content" related to the ongoing farmers' agitation. "To my knowledge, 250 twitter accounts, including mine, were blocked in the country. Accounts that shared posts with the 'farmergenocide' hashtag were targeted," he stated. The posts were, however, visible everywhere outside the country, he said. "This government does not want our voices to be heard by the people of the country. This government is scared of the agitating farmers," he said.