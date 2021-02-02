Farmers Protest Live Update: Opposition demands suspension of business in Parliament over farmers’ agitation

The agitating farmers at Ghazipur site. (PTI)

Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: As protest continues near Delhi borders, a number of Opposition leaders gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over farm legislations. From Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma gave the suspension of business notices. They were followed by Manoj Jha of RJD. Azad is leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha while Sharma is his deputy in the Upper House. Manoj Jha gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States over farmers’ months-long protests in parts of the country, mainly Punjab, Haryana and Western UP.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the President had referred to farmers’ agitation in his address. “I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on the President’s address tomorrow,” he said. Naidu said that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws and it was a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. “With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party has completed their part and made suggestions,” he said.

The development comes just a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that the government was open to clause-by-clause discussion on farm laws and that the farmers should come forward for dialogue to resolve the deadlock.

Read More