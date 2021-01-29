LIVE Farmers’ Protest Latest Update: Undeterred farmers stay put at Delhi border after late-night drama

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live: While some farmer unions have called off their protest following the Delhi violence and the Red Fort incident, still hundreds of farmers have been staging a sit-in at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: With late-night high drama culminating in the withdrawal of excess forces from the Ghazipur border, hundreds of farmers and members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) are staying put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Earlier yesterday, the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but notwithstanding the orders, the crowd swelled overnight. As soon as BKU leader Rakesh Tikait’s video in which he broke out in front of media went viral, more farmers from nearby areas like Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad and Bulandshahr reached the UP Gate by early morning to join the protest. Late last evening, a confrontation was building up at the Ghazipur Border even as frequent power cuts were witnessed at the protest site.

After the January 26 tractor rally violence, Delhi Police has sent notices to 20 farm leaders. Reacting to the notices, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has said it will not be intimidated by the notices sent to its leaders by Delhi Police. The umbrella body of farmer unions alleged that the government is trying to put an end to the farmers’ movement by blaming it for the Delhi violence. Several protesters waved the tricolour with some waving flags of farmer unions amid a continuous sloganeering of ‘jai jawan, jai kisan’, amid heavy presence of security forces.

