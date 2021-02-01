  • MORE MARKET STATS
Farmers Protest Live Update: Multi-layer barricading, barbed wires at Delhi border as farmers look for respectful solution

New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 10:14:45 am

Farmers Protest Latest News Live, Indian Farmers Protest 2021 Live: Farmer leaders Rakesh and Naresh Tikait have demanded that the government release the protesters to create a conducive environment for talks.

Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: More and more farmers have poured in at protest sites at Delhi borders with several political parties extending support to the agitation. While Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal met Rakesh Tikait yesterday, leaders from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party have also extended their support to the farmer unions. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that Agriculture Minister is just a phone call away from farmers, union leaders yesterday said that a respectful solution should be found to the issue. On the other hand, all eyes are on union budget 2021 today as the government may opt for some more pro-farmer initiative amid the ongoing protest. While traffic jams were witnessed at some places in Delhi due to diversion in wake of farmers’ protest, Delhi Metro has also closed the entry/exit gates of some stations including Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border.

The two-month-long protest against the farm laws appeared to be losing steam after widespread violence during a tractor parade by farmers on the Republic Day, but an emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait gave it a fresh lease of life. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over two months now, demanding a rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The government has offered some concessions including keeping the new farm laws on hold for 1-1.5 years and the Supreme Court has set up a panel to look into the matter while keeping the contentious legislation in abeyance for two months.

    The war of words between opposition parties and the ruling regime has been continuing since the bills was passed last year. The Congress yesterday alleged that the government was hell-bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on the mobile internet at their agitation sites. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also said that the bills will adversely affect MSP and Mandi system. On the other hand, the agriculture minister countered Pawar's allegation by saying that the senior leader is misinformed. The BJP has alleged time and again that the Congress is misguiding and inciting farmers' protest to destabilise the country.
