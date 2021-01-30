Farmers Protest Live Update: Protest intensified after Singhu border drama; BKU (Lok Shakti) re-launches stir

Farmers Protest Latest News Live, Indian Farmers Protest 2021 Live: Thousands of protesters are still sitting at Delhi borders demanding the rollback of the three new farm laws, legalization of the minimum support price for crops and implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report.
More peasants are pouring in at the protest site from neighbouring areas like Meerut, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.
After Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait's video went viral and a scuffle broke out between locals and protesting farmers, the farmers' protest is getting intensified again as more peasants are pouring in at the protest site from neighbouring areas like Meerut, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar. Police had to fire tear gas and resorted to baton charge yesterday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border. According to Delhi Police, 44 people including a man who attacked SHO (Alipur), Pradeep Paliwal, with a sword have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant.
On the other hand, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) also re-launched its protest over the new farm laws, just a day after it had withdrawn its protest. BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Thakur Sheoraj Singh Bhati called on the supporters to reach Ghazipur border. A farmers’ mahapanchayat was also held in Muzaffarnagar to extend support to the protest which is ongoing at Delhi border.
Earlier around 1.30 PM yesterday, about 200 local villagers reached the Singhu border and went to meet the leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee faction demanding that the protesters vacate the area and open the border. "They said that they have been providing all kind of help to the protesters for the last two months but now the protest is affecting their livelihood. Hence, they requested them to vacate the road. They had come on Thursday as well with the same request," Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal said. Some farmers resisted and pushing and pulling of the police barricades, which had been erected to secure the langar tents, ensued. Later, stone pelting started, the police said. While SHO Paliwal was trying to convince the farmers to stop stone pelting from their side, he was suddenly attacked by Singh, who was overpowered and apprehended at the spot, they said. The SHO sustained grievous injuries and five other police personnel were also injured, the senior officer said. However, the protesters claimed that those who visited the protest site were not locals but goons armed with sticks.
