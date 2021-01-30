Farmers Protest Live Update: Protest intensified after Singhu border drama; BKU (Lok Shakti) re-launches stir

More peasants are pouring in at the protest site from neighbouring areas like Meerut, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar.

Kisan Andolan 2020 Live, Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: After Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s video went viral and a scuffle broke out between locals and protesting farmers, the farmers’ protest is getting intensified again as more peasants are pouring in at the protest site from neighbouring areas like Meerut, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar. Police had to fire tear gas and resorted to baton charge yesterday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border. According to Delhi Police, 44 people including a man who attacked SHO (Alipur), Pradeep Paliwal, with a sword have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) also re-launched its protest over the new farm laws, just a day after it had withdrawn its protest. BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Thakur Sheoraj Singh Bhati called on the supporters to reach Ghazipur border. A farmers’ mahapanchayat was also held in Muzaffarnagar to extend support to the protest which is ongoing at Delhi border.

