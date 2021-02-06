Farmers’ Protest Live Update Chakka Jaam: Farmers to block highways today; Centre deploys additional security measures

Farmers Protest LIVE: The nationwide chakka jaam is not being held in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (Express Photo)

Farmers’ Protest in Delhi Live Updates: Farmer unions will be blocking (chakka jaam) national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm today across the nation to protest against farm laws, ban on the internet in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and several other issues. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait has announced that the farmers’ won’t be blocking roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Police have made elaborate security arrangements at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital just like Republic Day. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, said that peasants will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way. However, police said they have taken additional measures to deal with any situation emerging out of the ‘chakka jam’. Ahead of a planned ‘chakka jam’, the Centre has also directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital.

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday defended the farm laws in Rajya Sabha saying that farmers of a particular state are misinformed and have been instigated. He said that the government’s offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers’ sentiments did not mean they had any flaw. Tomar also said none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna in the farm laws. Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, who said the farm laws were like “death warrants” for farmers, compared the barricades with the Berlin Wall that had divided the German city’s east and west and concentration camps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reply to the debate on Monday after Zero hour, lauded Tomar’s remarks, saying he has given detailed information on every aspect of the legislation.

