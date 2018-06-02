Farmers’ protest LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says farmers’ don’t have any issues

Farmers protesting at Ludhiana. (Image: ANI)

Farmers’ protest LIVE: The ongoing farmer’s strike has entered day 2 on Saturday. Farmers’ organisations like Bhartiya Kisan Union had launched a 10-day protest on Friday to press for their various demands including loan waiver and right price of crops. Agitated farmers have blocked vegetables, milk and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) national convenor Shiv Kumar Sharma said that the ‘Gaon Bandh’ stir, as the protest has been titled, is being held across 22 states, adding that farmers will not go to cities as they don’t want to create inconvenience to people. He said that on the last day of the stir on June 10, farmers organisations will observe a Bharat Bandh till 2 pm. He also appealed to the traders to join their Bharat Bandh call on June 10 to pay tribute to the six farmers who were killed in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6 last year.

Here are the LIVE updates: