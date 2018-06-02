Farmers’ protest LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says farmers’ don’t have any issues

Farmers’ protest LIVE: The ongoing farmer’s strike has entered day 2 on Saturday. Farmers’ organisations like Bhartiya Kisan Union had launched a 10-day protest on Friday to press for their various demands including loan waiver and right price of crops. Agitated farmers have blocked vegetables, milk and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) national convenor Shiv Kumar Sharma said that the ‘Gaon Bandh’ stir, as the protest has been titled, is being held across 22 states, adding that farmers will not go to cities as they don’t want to create inconvenience to people. He said that on the last day of the stir on June 10, farmers organisations will observe a Bharat Bandh till 2 pm. He also appealed to the traders to join their Bharat Bandh call on June 10 to pay tribute to the six farmers who were killed in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6 last year.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has termed the farmer's agitation as unnecessary things. Khattar said that the agitators have no issues, focusing on unnecessary things. He also said that if they dont sell their products, then they themselves will suffer loss.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaks on farmers' strike, says, 'they don't have any issues, they are just focusing on unnecessary things, not selling produce will bring losses to farmers.'
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamalanath will hold a protest on June 5 in Bhopal. He also urged common man to come out in support of protest. Scindia also added that Congress party will fight for the benefit of farmers.
पेट्रोल- डीज़ल के आसमान छूते दामों के ख़िलाफ़ प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री कमलनाथ जी और मैं भोपाल में 5 जून को बैलगाड़ी पर सवार हो कर विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। आप भी महंगाई के खिलाफ़ इस लड़ाई में हमारे साथ जुड़ें।
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has lashed out at NDA government over farmer's policies. In a tweet, former Chief Minister said that farmers are compelled to agitate across India due to the unfair policies of NDA government. He also said the NDA government has not taken any steps to resolve the grievances of poor farmers.
#Farmers are compelled to agitate across many States in the country due to unfair policies of the government. NDA rule has seen so many farmers' agitations but the government took no steps to address the grievances of poor farmers.
Prices of vegetables have soared high in the national capital.
The farmers' continued their agitation for the second day today at Ludhiana.