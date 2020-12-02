Farmers Protest LIVE: Noida-link road shut as farmers continue to block entry points to Delhi

The farmers have blocked a few entry points to Delhi.

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: The protesting farmers from across the country continue to sit at borders as their third round of talks with the Centre remained inconclusive on Tuesday. They have been asked by the Centre to make a list of specific issues with all three laws and submit it today (Wednesday) and the discussion on those issues will happen when they meet again for the fourth round of talks on Thursday (December 3). On Tuesday, the leaders of 35 unions met with agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. The Centre gave a detailed presentation to farmers explaining how farm laws would benefit them. But farmers insisted on withdrawal of laws saying the acts have many contentious provisions.

The farmers have blocked a few entry points to Delhi. In a traffic advisory, Delhi Police informed that the chilla border on Noida link road has been closed due to protest near Gautam Budh Dwar. Tikri border, Jharoda Border, and Jhatikra Border have been closed for any Traffic Movement. “People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida,” the police said.

Available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.