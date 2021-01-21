Farmers Protest Live News: Centre blinks, offers to put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years, farmers to discuss proposal today

Thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against farm laws for nearly two months on the borders of Delhi.

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Less than a week before Republic Day, the Centre on Wednesday yielded some ground to end the months-long farmers protest on the borders of Delhi. In its tenth round of talks with the heads of farm unions, the government offered to put the three recently enacted farm laws on hold for 1.5 years and set up a committee to find a resolution to the issues raised by farmers. The Centre has also proposed to set up a committee on minimum support price (MSP).

Briefing the media after the tenth round of meetings, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre was ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one and half years. He said he was happy that farmer unions had taken the proposal very seriously and said that they would consider and convey their decision on January 22.

Sharing the details of what transpired inside the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said that the Centre was ready to file an affidavit in the court to the effect that it would put the implementation of the laws on hold for one and half a years. But, he said, farmer leaders asked the government to withdraw the fake cases registered by NIA against farmers. “In response, the government said they are looking into the matter and asked us to provide the names of leaders against whom new cases, if any, have been registered,” he added.

The farm leaders will today hold a meeting and take a decision on the proposal.

