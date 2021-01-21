Farmers Protest Live News: Centre blinks, offers to put farm laws on hold for 1.5 years, farmers to discuss proposal today

Farmers Protest 2020, Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Briefing the media after the tenth round of meetings, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre was ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one and half years.
Thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against farm laws for nearly two months on the borders of Delhi.
2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Less than a week before Republic Day, the Centre on Wednesday yielded some ground to end the months-long farmers protest on the borders of Delhi. In its tenth round of talks with the heads of farm unions, the government offered to put the three recently enacted farm laws on hold for 1.5 years and set up a committee to find a resolution to the issues raised by farmers. The Centre has also proposed to set up a committee on minimum support price (MSP).
Briefing the media after the tenth round of meetings, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Centre was ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one and half years. He said he was happy that farmer unions had taken the proposal very seriously and said that they would consider and convey their decision on January 22.
Sharing the details of what transpired inside the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said that the Centre was ready to file an affidavit in the court to the effect that it would put the implementation of the laws on hold for one and half a years. But, he said, farmer leaders asked the government to withdraw the fake cases registered by NIA against farmers. “In response, the government said they are looking into the matter and asked us to provide the names of leaders against whom new cases, if any, have been registered,” he added.
The farm leaders will today hold a meeting and take a decision on the proposal.
Farm Laws: The three farm laws have already been stayed by the Supreme Court till further orders and a committee of experts has been formed to resolve the deadlock. The panel has been asked by the apex court to submit its report within two months after consulting all stakeholders. The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday and will begin its consultations with farmer groups and others from today. After the meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, "The government proposed to suspend the farm laws for one and a half years. We rejected the proposal but since it has come from the government, we will meet tomorrow and deliberate over it." Another farmer leader Kavitha Kuruganti said the government also proposed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court for suspending the three farm laws for a mutually-agreed period and set up a committee.
Kulwant Singh Sandhu of Jamuri Kisan Sabha said, "The government is on backfoot and it has started yielding ground to us." (PTI)
