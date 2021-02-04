Farmers’ Protest Live: MEA says ‘no propaganda’ can deter India’s unity; farm leaders term global attention ‘matter of pride’

Farmers' Protest Live: The call for the February 6 stir has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting the farm laws. (PTI)

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live Updates: With Kisan Andolan 2020 continuing undeterred and some global personalities extending support to the movement, a clear line has been drawn by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday saying that “vested interest groups” are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests. Pop singer Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and other international celebrities have tweeted in favour of the farmers’ protest. Responding to their tweets, the MEA said that the facts must be ascertained before rushing to comment on the agitation. On the other hand, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 41 farm unions, has welcomed the support extended by the international personalities and has said that it is a matter of pride that they are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers. Reacting to the external forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that “no propaganda” can deter India’s unity or stop the country from attaining new heights.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait indirectly warned the Modi government that it could lose power due to the ongoing farmers’ protest. Bharatiya Kisan Union media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said yesterday that while scores of people on tractor-trailers continued to pour in Ghazipur from the Uttar Pradesh side of the highway, several farmers left for their native places with a resolve to make the February 6 ‘chakka jaam’ (roadblock) success in their regions. The call for the February 6 stir has been given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions protesting the farm laws.

