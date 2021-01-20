Farmers Protest Live News: Tenth round of talks, SC to hear pleas against Republic Day tractor rally today

Farmers have been protesting for months against the three farm laws. (ANI)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The tenth round of talks between heads of farm unions and the Centre will take place today afternoon at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi. The Centre is expected to discuss the farm laws clause-by-clause while farmers would push for the total withdrawal of laws. In the last meeting held on January 15, both the sides stuck to their stated positions leading to no resolution even after nine rounds of talks on the issues.

Today’s talks assume significance as this comes just a week before the Republic Day. The farmers have announced that they will take out tractor rallies on Republic Day on January 26. Last week, the Centre moved the Supreme Court against the proposed tractor rally, saying it would disturb the ceremony and law and order situation in the national capital. The court, however, said that it won’t decide on who can enter or not enter the city. It left it to the Delhi Police to take a call on a proposed tractor rally. Today, the Supreme Court will hear the matter again.

