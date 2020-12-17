Farmers Protest Live News: Supreme Court steps in to break deadlock between farmers and Centre

Thousand of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have been camping at Delhi borders. (AP)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: Following days of deadlock between the Centre and farmers over farm laws, the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to set up a panel to resolve the weeks-long standoff that has virtually halted the movement at borders and highways connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to Delhi. The panel will have members from farmer organisations, experts and members from the government.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the three new farm laws for over three weeks and have vowed to block movement near Delhi until the acts are repealed. The Centre, however, has offered to make some concessions but won’t withdraw the laws. It says the new acts will benefit the farmers but they have been misled by politicians and middlemen with vested interest.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that while there are people protesting against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. In the last couple of days, farmer groups from Uttarakhand and Haryana met the agriculture minister to extend their support for the new reforms.