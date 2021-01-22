Farmers Protest Live News: Round 11 talks between Centre and protesting farmers today

Farmers' protest live update: As the protesting farmer unions turned down the Centre's proposal of suspending the contentious farm laws for 18 months, the Congress on Thursday said this rejection of the government's "lollipop" by the farmers signals their "awakening". (Express Photo)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The eleventh round of talks between protesting farmers and the Central government will be held today in New Delhi. In the last round of talks, the government had offered to suspend farm laws for 18 months besides appointing a joint committee consisting of representatives from both sides – farmer unions and central government to resolve the deadlock.

However, one of the fronts of protesting farmers has outrightly rejected the government’s offer saying that they want nothing but a complete repeal of all these contentious legislations.

Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, said in a statement that its full general body has decided to reject the government’s offer. It said that a full repeal of three farm laws and urged the government to enact legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers.

Notably, the three farm laws have already been put on hold by the Supreme Court till further orders. The apex court had also appointed an expert committee to hold consultation with the stakeholders to end the impasse. The SC-appointed panel has been asked by the apex court to submit its report within two months.

On January 21st, the SC-appointed panel started consultation with the stakeholders and interacted with 10 farmer organisations and discussed the issue in details with them.

The three farm laws were enacted in September last year. The Central government has been saying that these laws are major reforms in the agriculture sector and will help increase farmers’ income.

