Farmers Protest Live News: Rahul Gandhi to lead protest march ahead of 9th rounds of talks between farmers and Centre

Farmers Protest 2020, Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: This round of talks comes three days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to initiate a dialogue with protesting farmers to break the months-long stalemate.
Farmers have been protesting for months against the three farm laws. (ANI)
2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The ninth round of talks between farmers and the Centre will take place today. So far, eight rounds of talks have yielded no results with both the parties sticking to their positions. The farmers are demanding complete rollback while the government wants clause-by-clause discussion on farm laws.
This round of talks comes three days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to initiate a dialogue with protesting farmers to break the months-long stalemate. Among the members named for the committee were Anil Ghanwat of Shetkari Sanghatana, BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati. On Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee following a controversy about his stated position on farm laws.
Today, the Congress will observe Kisan Adhikar Diwas. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest march to the Governor House in Delhi. The Congress has asked its state units to gherao Raj Bhavans in their respective states. The Congress has backed the farmers in their fight against the Centre on the three farm laws. Last month, Gandhi had submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue. On Thursday, Gandhi said that the Centre will be forced to take back all three laws.
The last round of talks had taken place on January 9.
Read More
Live Blog
Farmers Protest Live: Kisan Andolan Live Updates, Indian Farmers Protest 2020 Live News
Highlights
BJP chief JP Nadda yesterday targeted opposition parties over the new farm laws, saying they had earlier promised agricultural reforms but now they were supporting those agitating against the Centre. In his address at the 51st anniversary of Tamil magazine 'Thughlaq', Nadda said the opposition parties lacked the political will and courage to take bold decisions unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the nation. The opposition parties had assured in their own manifestos that farming reforms will be brought in, he said. "They themselves wrote that APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing committees) have to go or needs changes. They mentioned that Essential Commodities Act is an age-old law that needs to be amended," he said.
Highlights