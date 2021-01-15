Farmers Protest Live News: Rahul Gandhi to lead protest march ahead of 9th rounds of talks between farmers and Centre

Farmers have been protesting for months against the three farm laws. (ANI)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The ninth round of talks between farmers and the Centre will take place today. So far, eight rounds of talks have yielded no results with both the parties sticking to their positions. The farmers are demanding complete rollback while the government wants clause-by-clause discussion on farm laws.

This round of talks comes three days after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to initiate a dialogue with protesting farmers to break the months-long stalemate. Among the members named for the committee were Anil Ghanwat of Shetkari Sanghatana, BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati. On Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee following a controversy about his stated position on farm laws.

Today, the Congress will observe Kisan Adhikar Diwas. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest march to the Governor House in Delhi. The Congress has asked its state units to gherao Raj Bhavans in their respective states. The Congress has backed the farmers in their fight against the Centre on the three farm laws. Last month, Gandhi had submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue. On Thursday, Gandhi said that the Centre will be forced to take back all three laws.

The last round of talks had taken place on January 9.

