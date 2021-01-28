Farmers Protest Live News: Protesting farmers asked to vacate Ghazipur site by tonight

The agitating farmers have been asked to vacate Ghazipur site. (PTI)

Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The Ghaziabad administration has asked the protesting farmers to vacate the Ghazipur protest site by tonight, according to The Indian Express. This comes just two days after a section of protestors indulged in violence during a tractor rally on Republic Day. Currently, massive police deployment has been made near the Ghazipur protest site. The protesters have been camping at three different locations, Ghazipur, Singhu border, and Tikri border. Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait is sitting at the Ghazipur border.

When asked about the Ghaziabad administration’s order of vacating the site, Rakesh Tikait said: “Let them (police) come here.” Addressing the crowd there, Tikait said that their protest will continue. So far, four farmer unions have pulled out of protests over the violence that shocked the nation on Tuesday.

The Delhi police have booked over 30 farm leaders for inciting violence during the tractor rally on January 26. Among the prominent leaders are Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal. While the police suspect the role of union leaders in the violence that ensued on Republic Day, farmers accuse the government and police of conspiring to defame a “peaceful movement”.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police served notices to farmer leaders named in FIR seeking their reply within three days. The leaders named in the FIR will also have their passports seized, Delhi Police officials said.