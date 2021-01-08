Farmers Protest Live News: Farmers to sit with Centre for 8th round of talks on Farm Acts today

Farmers Protest 2020, Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: After the meeting ended without any consensus on Jan 4, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government wanted to hold point-by-point discussion on laws but union leaders stuck to their demand.
The eighth round of meeting between farmers and Centre today. (PTI)
2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The eighth round of talks between farm union leaders and the Centre will take place today afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. In the last meeting held on January 4, the farmers pressed for the complete roll back of laws but the Centre refused saying it was ready to discuss the acts ‘clause-by-clause’. After the meeting ended without any consensus, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government wanted to hold point-by-point discussion on laws but union leaders stuck to their demand.
The protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been demanding scrapping of laws and a legal provision for guaranteed minimum support price (MSP). Today’s meeting comes just a day after farmers took out a tractor rally in the NCR region. They have vowed to intensify protests throughout the country. They will hold Mahila Kisan Diwas on January 18, Azad Hind Kisan Diwas on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, and tractor parade will take place on January 25 and 26.
The Centre and the farmer unions have stuck to their respective positions — the agitating farmers yesterday took out tractor rallies to press their demand for rollback of new farm laws and the government asserted it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal. As both sides looked for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock, rumours about some states being allowed to opt out of the central laws started doing the rounds, but the agitating unions said they had not received any such proposal from the government. However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar answered in the negative when he was asked by reporters if there was any proposal to give state governments the freedom to implement the new laws. Tomar, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, has been leading the government's negotiations with 40 protesting farmer union leaders. (PTI)
Farmers protests LIVE: Ahead of 8th round of meeting with farmers, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary says that a solution will be found when clause-by-clause talks are held with farmers. "The Government of India is ready to make amendments in the laws. We are hopeful of resolution".
Farmers protest: Balvinder Singh Raju, a farmer, says there is no scope of clause-wise talks. "The government should hold a meeting to repeal these laws today itself". Farmers continue to protest for 44 days at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) against the Farm Laws.
Farmers protests: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday said that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the protesting farmers. "I cannot say. I cannot say anything right now. In fact, it depends on what issues that will come up for discussion in the meeting," Tomar told reporters.
Farmers protests LIVE: This (eighth) round of talks between farmers and Centre is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive with both sides sticking to their positions. There was some breakthrough in the sixth round of talks on December 30 when the Centre conceded to two demands of the protesting farmers related to power subsidy and stubble burning. But the previous rounds of talks had failed to make any headway.