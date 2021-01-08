Farmers Protest Live News: Farmers to sit with Centre for 8th round of talks on Farm Acts today

The eighth round of meeting between farmers and Centre today. (PTI)

2020 Indian Farmers Protest Live Update: The eighth round of talks between farm union leaders and the Centre will take place today afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. In the last meeting held on January 4, the farmers pressed for the complete roll back of laws but the Centre refused saying it was ready to discuss the acts ‘clause-by-clause’. After the meeting ended without any consensus, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government wanted to hold point-by-point discussion on laws but union leaders stuck to their demand.

The protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been demanding scrapping of laws and a legal provision for guaranteed minimum support price (MSP). Today’s meeting comes just a day after farmers took out a tractor rally in the NCR region. They have vowed to intensify protests throughout the country. They will hold Mahila Kisan Diwas on January 18, Azad Hind Kisan Diwas on the occasion of birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, and tractor parade will take place on January 25 and 26.

